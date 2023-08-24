In addition to bus drivers, Stillwater Public Schools will give teachers and almost every employee a raise this school year.
The Stillwater Board of Education voted to approve the raises for certified and support employees at its Aug. 8 and Aug. 18 meetings. The Stillwater Education Association and the Stillwater Education Support Professionals Association gave input on the raises.
“Our teachers, staff and support personnel are the most important asset of this district, and we are thrilled to be able to increase compensation for those who are dedicated to supporting education in Stillwater,” SPS Chief Human Resources Officer Trent Swanson said.
SPS support staff, except for substitute roles, will receive a 15 percent pay raise, in addition to their yearly step increases.
Support roles include not only school bus drivers, but also cafeteria workers, office assistants, technicians, custodians and security professionals.
Education support professionals make up about 40 percent of the total K-12 education workforce, according to the Oklahoma Education Association.
“Effective education takes a team, and those serving in support staff roles allow us to provide a holistic approach to education,” Swanson said. “Some serve behind the scenes to provide meaningful resources for student growth. Others build unique and meaningful relationships with students outside of the traditional classroom setting. These raises provide the opportunity to better support the whole child in the lunch line, on the bus or walking through the halls of the building. These additional supports and relationships are invaluable to the learning process.”
All full-time employees also receive health insurance and paid time off.
“I think this puts us in a more competitive position in the local employment market, and that helps us better serve the children of Stillwater,” Swanson said.
Certified educators for the district will also receive raises in these increments, along with yearly step increases:
• $3,000 for those with zero to four years of experience
• $4,000 for those with five to nine years
• $5,000 for educators with ten to fourteen years
• $6,000 for anyone with fifteen years or more
The district also increased the amount of contribution to retirement for certified employees from 1-4 percent for the Oklahoma Teachers’ Retirement System.
A starting salary for a first-year teacher is now $43,625, and the total compensation package, including health insurance and a portion of retirement, is now $53,053.
“We have always been very fortunate to have qualified professionals seek employment opportunities with Stillwater Schools, but these increases will allow us to expand our ability to attract and retain quality teachers and staff,” Swanson said. “Furthermore, with improved pay, benefits, and work environment our goal is to attract newcomers to the teaching profession for the greatest impact to the future of education in Stillwater and Oklahoma.”
