Stillwater Public Schools launched a new technology initiative for the 2023-24 academic year.
Pioneers Achieving and Connecting with Technology, or PACT, enables a one device to one student ratio for first grade through 12th grade.
With this program, first-fifth grade students will have access to their own devices in classrooms, and the devices will stay at school.
Students in sixth through 12th grades will be allowed to take their devices home, giving them more access to online classrooms and internet resources outside of school hours.
PACT officially launches at the start of the school year, and secondary students can pick up their devices when they pick up their schedules for the new year.
“The launch of this program was made possible by federal dollars,” says SPS Technology Integration Specialist Sarah Shipman, “but the ability of the district to sustain the program over the next ten years has been made possible by passing of the 2023 Bond.”
SPS has been working on this initiative for over a year, Shipman said.
“While planning for the bond, this was a request from every long-range planning committee,” she said.
The district has always provided technology in various forms for students and teachers with support from parent teacher organizations, grants and the Stillwater Public Education Foundation’s Tech2Teach campaign that ran from 2013-2019, Shipman said.
“The additional funding that we received during COVID-19 helped us to enhance our technology inventory and put us in a really strong position to reorganize our technology and ensure equitable access for all learners,” Shipman said. “However, the maintenance and stability of our technology was a little uncertain unless the 2023 Bond passed and ensured funding to replace our devices when they age out. The passage of the bond was a huge win for our district’s technology infrastructure.”
The 1:1 program will also allow SPS to provide a device to every certified staff member in the district, Shipman said.
“The ability to take home these devices will ensure that students have access to their online curriculum and other resources when they are off campus,” Shipman said. “This will help alleviate some of the demand we experience when teachers have to share carts of chrome books between classrooms.”
Shipman said the 1:1 program is all about supporting teachers and students when they have an educational need and desire to use technology.
In addition to PACT, SPEF’s Tech2Teach program supplied sets of six tablets per room for kindergarten and pre-K classes. These devices will help the district’s youngest learners learn how to use technology.
“We expect learning to continue to happen in a variety of formats that include papers, pencils, workbooks, scissors and crayons,” Shipman said. “However, we also know that responsible technology use is and will continue to be a fundamental skill that students need to be college and career ready. We are excited about the possibilities and opportunities that our students will have with this expanded access to technology.”
The district will provide accidental damage insurance through the $50 elementary supply fee. For secondary students, a $25 fee covers this insurance.
The supply fee provides students with all of their classroom supplies for the year at a reduced cost. Fees can be paid during enrollment verification and schedule pickup.
“I want to thank Sarah and our Ed Services and Technology departments for all the hard work on this program,” SPS Superintendent Uwe Gordon said. “Thanks to everyone who has been instrumental in making this happen, including our outgoing Assistant Superintendent Dr. Cathy Walker and former Technology Director Kevin Calvert. Most of all, I’d like to thank the voters of Stillwater for passing Bond 2023, which makes this and so many other projects possible.”
