Officials from Stillwater Public Schools held the second of two public meetings about a proposed grade reconfiguration this week. Members of the board of education gathered at Stillwater Middle School Thursday with district administrators, school staff and members of the committee working on the reconfiguration plan.
The small handful of outside attendees included former assistant superintendent for educational services Gay Washington, who was part of the process when it began in 2014.
The district proposes creating more space in the elementary schools by shifting a number of grades to different sites.
A new Intermediate School would combine grades 5 and 6 in an upper elementary environment at the current Middle School building, while grades 7 and 8 would be combined into a new Middle School at the current Junior High building. Grade 9 would be moved to a Ninth Grade Academy at Stillwater High School that would be constructed as part of the next bond issue.
Previous discussions about grade reconfiguration drew objections from parents concerned about their 9th-graders being mixed in with older students.
Assistant Superintendent for Operations Dana Renner said the new Ninth Grade Academy would provide more of a transition into high school while still giving students greater access to academic resources and extracurricular activities.
It would also put them on the same block schedule used for students at the high school.
During focus groups held with Stillwater High School seniors, many said they would have preferred being at the high school earlier. They also said it would have helped them understand that high school begins in grade 9 and the grades they make count, SPS Communications Coordinator Barry Fuxa said.
There is a disconnect and students don’t seem to get that while they’re attending classes in the junior high building, Junior High Principal Crystal Szymanski and teacher Searcy Crow said.
The 9th-graders are already at the high school part of the time for activities like band and vocational agriculture, they said.
Szymanski believes adjusting the dividing line would benefit everyone because having grades 8 and 9 in the same building is like having two completely separate schools,
She also thinks the change would alleviate some of the discipline issues that seem to crop up at the junior high because 9th-graders would fare better as the younger kids at a school site with older, more mature students as models for their behavior.
The administrators said there is a noticeable difference as well between the students in grade 6 and grade 7, now combined at Stillwater Middle School. The 6th-graders are more like elementary kids.
Now that students begin school in Pre-K, they are often ready to move onto a new experience by 5th -grade, Renner said. But reconfiguring gives them a chance to explore new options while addressing the concern about forcing them to grow up too soon.
Board member Tanya Massey said she likes the idea of having grades 5 and 6 together because it allows 6th-graders to stay kids longer.
The general public has only been invited to meetings explaining the proposal over the past two weeks but district officials say a committee that includes teachers and parents has been working on it.
The changes have been discussed in theory for years, they said. Projects in the previous bond issue, like phase I renovations to the junior high, laid the groundwork for getting facilities ready to reconfigure.
The district is awaiting a final demographics report that will include enrollment projections. The report took longer than expected because census numbers were delayed, Board President Camille DeYong said. The district is expecting to have it by Wednesday.
Board member Melody Wright told the News Press she loves all the plans being presented but she still has concerns about the district having enough capacity to lower class sizes.
Superintendent Marc Moore said the general plan can be adopted in principal and specific numbers can be plugged in later.
It’s important to start planning now because bond issues and projects like this take so long, Board Vice President Tim Riley said. The students who will eventually attend the new Ninth Grade Academy are in Pre-K right now.
Both presentations were recorded and can be viewed online. The first grade configuration forum can be found at https://bit.ly/3BUAYss.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
