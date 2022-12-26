Across Oklahoma, public school attendance steadily rebounded this past semester, according to the latest information from the Oklahoma State Department of Education. This is the closest public schools have come to seeing pre-COVID enrollment levels.
The data shows that overall, 701,258 public school students in Oklahoma were enrolled in Pre-K through 12th grade, up from 698,696 in 2021-22 and 694,113 in 2020-21.
Enrollment is approaching the 2019-20 count of 703,650, according to the report.
“Oklahoma families recognize the value of their local public schools, and with good reason,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said in the press release. “Our public schools are consistently implementing the Ready Together Oklahoma plan and other strategies to help students succeed in the wake of challenges spurred by the global pandemic. As enrollment steadily increases, it is important that the state Legislature ensure our educators are well-prepared to provide a high-quality education.”
The Ready Together Oklahoma plan, set in place by the Department of Education, focuses on helping students learn and be successful, including how to deal with new instructional methods, disrupted learning and social and emotional well-being. Federal pandemic relief dollars have been used to further this plan.
Tulsa Public Schools remains the largest district in the state with 33,871 students this school year, followed by Oklahoma City Public Schools with 33,245 students, according to the report.
Stillwater Public Schools also saw enrollment numbers rise. Enrollment grew by approximately 2.54 percent, from 5,994 to 6,146.
According to the report, the largest enrollment spike was at Highland Park ES, which had 561, up from 517 and Westwood ES, which had 655, up from 608.
School site enrollment also rose at Sangre Ridge ES from 514 to 529 and at Skyline ES from 413 to 418.
Stillwater Middle School enrollment rose from 925 to 932 and Stillwater Junior High School enrollment rose from 879 to 884.
The only schools that didn’t see an increase in attendance were Stillwater High School, which had 1,273 last year and dropped to 1,217; and Will Rogers ES, which had 533 last year and dropped to 506.
The report noted that statewide demographic information shows little change in the racial and ethnic makeup of public school students in Oklahoma.
Hispanic, American Indian, Black, Asian, Hawaiian/Pacific Islander and students who are two or more races make up 55 percent of statewide enrollment and 45 percent of students are white.
Hispanic/Latino students make up 20 percent of enrollment, 11 percent of students are Native American or Alaska Native, 8 percent are African American and 2 percent are Asian. Less than 1 percent of students are Hawaiian or Pacific Islander and 13 percent reported being two or more races.
