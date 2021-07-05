Boomer Lake Park was packed all day with families anxiously trying to find the perfect spot to watch the annual firework show Sunday evening.
People showed up hours before the show began, celebrating with cookouts, baseball, glow sticks and more.
Small children rode bikes up and down the trails, with parents following closely behind. While others enjoyed pizza or playing with dogs.
Close
A family plays baseball while waiting for the Boomer Blast firework show to begin.
A young boy attempts to catch a football, but it slipped through his fingers as he let out a laugh Sunday at Boomer Lake Park
Zane Williams, 5, plays with a frisbee while decked out in a new Fourth of July shirt made by his mom.
Two boys hug in a bouncy house while celebrating the Fourth of July.
A boy plays cornhole Sunday at a Fourth of July celebration.
A girl yells "hey photographer" as she holds up peace signs and poses for a picture.
Boomer Lake was packed with people waiting to watch the annual firework show.
Several people came out to celebrate Boomer blast Sunday.
Two girls play with sparklers while waiting for the fire work show to begin Sunday.
Fire works of all colors cascaded across the sky Sunday at Boomer Lake Park.
A family plays baseball while waiting for the Boomer Blast firework show to begin.
A young boy attempts to catch a football, but it slipped through his fingers as he let out a laugh Sunday at Boomer Lake Park
Zane Williams, 5, plays with a frisbee while decked out in a new Fourth of July shirt made by his mom.
Two boys hug in a bouncy house while celebrating the Fourth of July.
A boy plays cornhole Sunday at a Fourth of July celebration.
A girl yells "hey photographer" as she holds up peace signs and poses for a picture.
Boomer Lake was packed with people waiting to watch the annual firework show.
Several people came out to celebrate Boomer blast Sunday.
Two girls play with sparklers while waiting for the fire work show to begin Sunday.
Fire works of all colors cascaded across the sky Sunday at Boomer Lake Park.
The fireworks began a little after 9 p.m. and the first one went off without a warning, startling some before erupting into laughter and excitement.
Once the show began, all eyes were glued to the sky with big smiles.
Fire works exploded in the dark night sky Sunday evening to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Since the annual show was canceled last year, this year's show was bigger and brighter than before.
The show ended around 10 p.m. and applause could be heard throughout the park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.