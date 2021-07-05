Boomer Lake Park was packed all day with families anxiously trying to find the perfect spot to watch the annual firework show Sunday evening.

Boomerlake

People showed up hours before the show began, celebrating with cookouts, baseball, glow sticks and more. 

Small children rode bikes up and down the trails, with parents following closely behind. While others enjoyed pizza or playing with dogs. 

The fireworks began a little after 9 p.m. and the first one went off without a warning, startling some before erupting into laughter and excitement.

Once the show began, all eyes were glued to the sky with big smiles. 

firework

Fire works exploded in the dark night sky Sunday evening to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Since the annual show was canceled last year, this year's show was bigger and brighter than before.

The show ended around 10 p.m. and applause could be heard throughout the park.

