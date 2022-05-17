The Stillwater City Council has created a new tax-funded increment district to provide development incentives for an industrial property located at 100 W. Airport Rd.
The Stillwater Economic Development Authority is making a deal with an unnamed company that plans to start a new manufacturing operation that has said it will eventually create more than 200 jobs paying $60,000 – $80,000 per year.
The details of the deal have not been released but must be approved by the Council in open meeting. The City Council is expected to discuss the deal on June 6.
To prepare for the deal, the Stillwater City Council had to make changes to an ordinance used to create the Stillwater (Re)Investment Plan, a tax increment financing district. The TIF captures incremental increases between the actual value of a property after improvements are made and the original assessed value, which is frozen for the life of the TIF.
It uses the money generated by increased property tax assessments and new sales tax generated in specific areas that have been targeted for redevelopment but need help making it happen. TIF funds are new revenue that has been generated because of the redevelopment and they don’t take away from the revenue taxing entities are already collecting.
When the TIF was first proposed by the City of Stillwater, other taxing entities that collect property tax like public schools and county government were not happy to be giving up that growth, but the TIF was adopted.
This project will not harm any taxing entity and will instead increase tax revenues for all of them, Dan Batchelor of the Center for Economic Development Law told the Council.
The new TIF district was created as an extension of the existing Stillwater Downtown/Campus Link Project, known as TIF 3, that extends as far north as Hall of Fame Avenue, wraps around the Oklahoma State University campus and extends through downtown Stillwater to the south.
The new incentive district will be officially named with the next sequential number when it becomes active but documents currently call it TIF X.
The revised plan was reviewed and approved by the Stillwater Planning Commission and the Stillwater Reinvestment downtown/campus link review committee on April 5.
The City Council approved the Ordinance on May 2 and on the second reading a emergency clause was attached allowing it to go into effective immediately without publication being required.
The new manufacturer will move into a 350,000 square foot industrial building – the former World ColorPress and Total Energy facility – that Stillwater Chamber of Commerce CEO/President Justin Minges said has been vacant for at least a year. The company is expected to invest $140 million in the new facility and is expected to eventually create an annual payroll of $5 million – $6 million.
The deal is expected to create an estimated $450 million in positive economic impact.
Resident Roger Gose was the only person to speak during the time allowed for public comment.
He said he isn’t comfortable with how far the proposed project extends beyond the northern boundary of TIF 3, but he understands it’s a way to get the new TIF district done quickly. He just hopes the current TIF district won’t be stretched so far to the north again.
Gose ultimately agreed that the proposed project aligns with the City’s comprehensive plan and is the right move.
“I support it. This is what we need to do,” he said.
