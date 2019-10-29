Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Rain showers this morning mixing with snow showers during the afternoon hours. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.