Stillwater will be preoccupied this weekend with finally getting to mark the Centennial of Oklahoma State University’s Homecoming, a celebration that was delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Halloween is on Sunday, a school night, but Stillwater’s city government made no announcements about moving door-to-door trick or treating from the actual holiday.
Calling on people to trick or treat on a different night is the type of action seldom taken over the years by the City Council and combining trick-or-treating with OSU Homecoming crowds on Saturday could present hazards for children as they take to the streets in costume.
The only time in recent memory Stillwater’s city government has urged parents to shift the night their kids went trick-or-treating was in 2009 when Stillwater High School and OSU both had home football games on Halloween night.
Although Stillwater’s downtown Halloween festival has been canceled for the past two years due to concerns about COVID-19, the City of Stillwater has partnered with Stillwater Medical Center to support a drive-thru trick-or-treat event at the Stillwater Medical Plaza on 12th Avenue.
This year’s event, held Thursday evening, was well-attended as cars filled with families slowly wound their way through the parking lots, and traffic lined up on 12th Avenue for blocks waiting to enter.
SMC personnel, various medical practices, organizations like Visit Stillwater and the Stillwater police and fire departments were there to hand out candy at their themed stops.
Stillwater City Manager Norman McNickle told the News Press the downtown Halloween festival will return once COVID-19 is under control.
People who haven’t gotten enough candy and are more excited about Halloween than Homecoming have another option for celebrating the holiday down the road in Cushing.
On Saturday, Downtown Cushing, known as the Broadway District, is hosting Nightmare on Broadway beginning at 5 p.m. with trunk or treating, games, face painting, a petting zoo, a bouncy house, a pumpkin patch and an appearance from Velvet the miniature horse.
Judging for the kids’ costume contest starts at 6 p.m. in Centennial Park and the public will have a chance to vote on the trunk or business with the best decorations.
The fun continues 7-10 p.m. at Godofredo’s pizzeria and tap room, with food and drink specials, an adult costume contest at 9 p.m. and live music from the Justin Logan Trio.
A Halloween-themed movie will be showing next door in the restored Dunkin Theater.
Godofredo’s owner Geoffrey Beasley said this is the biggest celebration he’s aware of in Cushing’s Broadway District and he’s excited for people to come check it out.
The entire evening is family-friendly, he said.
City leaders and community members hope to revitalize Cushing’s historic downtown through new investment.
Beasley started the ball rolling with his renovation of the Dunkin Theater, which shows first-run movies and serves as a performance venue, and construction of his restaurant next door to the theater.
For more information about events in the Broadway District, follow it and the Downtown Cushing Revitalization Association on Facebook.
