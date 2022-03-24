Dogs are often described as being man’s best friend, and that statement rings true for Stillwater resident Doug Aichele.
For over 10 years, he’s participated in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Alaska, a race started by Joe Redington, a Kingfisher resident, in the 1970s.
Aichele had been a math professor at Oklahoma State University for 45 years when he got involved with researching sled dogs, which soon turned into handling dogs, raising sled dogs, and racing.
Aichele’s four sled dogs are named Gumbie, Vulcan, Vixen and Rico. All three dogs are related and were purchased by Aichele at different times.
To him, the dogs aren’t just racing animals; they are family. He teared up as he talked about Gumbie – who died – and how he purchased Gumbie’s offspring.
While at one of the Iditarod races, Aichele asked about Gumbie, hiding behind a truck. He was told Gumbie likes to be by himself.
“So I walked over to him, and when I walked over to him, he stood up and put his paws on my chest, and she said ‘he just picked you’ … he was here with me for 10 years,” he said.
Although Aichele has raced many times before, and both his sled dogs are retired now, that didn’t stop him from traveling to Alaska this year to be surrounded by the cold weather and race atmosphere.
“This race has been going on for 50 years and I have been to it several times but this year, it was unique because I applied – you have to fill out (an) application and everything – and I applied to be one of the members of the trail crew for the race,” he said. “There’s 23 checkpoints along the way. They assigned me to Rainy Pass.”
Aichele said he was the only one from Oklahoma helping at the checkpoints. He said it was nice to be surrounded by people who also loved racing.
“I met some wonderful people … We had teamwork. We had to set up the checkpoint. We had to make sure everything was ready to go,” he said. “We’re in the middle of nowhere. We don’t have running water. We had a shack that we stayed in, we had to bring all of our gear. We had minimal cooked food.”
Helping at races and hanging out with his sled dogs isn’t the only thing Aichele does. For the last several years, he’s been bringing the dogs to Westwood Elementary in Stillwater to teach second-grade students about caring for dogs.
“What’s also interesting here is that for the past 12 years, I have brought my dogs and worked with Westwood Elementary School in the second grade with a teacher named Celeste Fox,” he said. “So Celeste and I are good friends, and every year I bring my dogs to Westwood. I brought them before I went up there this year, and I’m bringing them again to Westwood to be with the second grade.”
Although Aichele brings his dogs to the kids, he said Fox has always supported him and the dogs. She even built a special place for the dogs, Aichele said.
Aichele puts together a PowerPoint presentation for the kids and teaches them how to care for dogs, pet dogs, and love on dogs.
“And for me, the theme is it’s all about the dogs. So I have a theme when I visit with children in second-grade, and I bring my dogs, and I let them pet them and love on them and all that kind of stuff,” he said. “My message is, I hope you guys are taking care of your dogs at home, so it’s all about the dogs.”
