Stillwater Medical Center announced today that is has issued a disaster declaration.
"In response to a record number of positive COVID-19 cases, and the overwhelming demand on our healthcare system, Stillwater Medical has declared a Code Green, which indicates an external disaster is in effect, causing critical internal staffing levels," hospital officials said in statement sent to media and posted on social media.
Declaring an emergency gives the hospital the ability to put processes into place to consolidate resources, implement crisis strategies and re-evaluate procedure schedules to assist in the staffing needs of the hospital, they explained.
“It is important for the public to understand that our resources to provide care for our community are extremely strained right now,” SMC Director of Public Relations Shyla Eggers wrote. “We are seeing a record number of patients daily which has resulted in our Emergency Department, our inpatient units, including ICU, and both of our urgent care locations to be at or over maximum capacity.”
Stillwater Medical is also seeing a record number of healthcare workers out with COVID-19, which has further strained their already stretched staffing resources.
Demand for testing is another source of strain.
“Testing for COVID-19 is an important step in decreasing the spread and keeping our community safe,” Necia Kimber, System Director of Quality and Infection Control, said. “However, due to large increases in positive cases and patient loads in the Emergency departments and urgent care clinics, we would like to encourage those who are seeking testing only and not medical care to utilize the alternate testing locations.”
Hospital officials released a statement saying Stillwater Medical is pleading with community members to help reduce the rapid spread of COVID-19 and help alleviate the current strain on all healthcare systems by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask in public settings.
Kimber is asking people who have been exposed or the virus or who are experiencing symptoms to follow CDC recommendations related to testing and isolation.
The information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/quarantine-isolation.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.