The Stillwater Police Department arrested a woman last week after reports of sexual abuse.
Ashlee Cheatham, 19, was formally charged in Payne County with possession of child pornography, child sexual abuse, child sexual exploitation, unlawful access to a computer to violate computer statutes and possession of a controlled, dangerous drug.
According to court documents, a man entered the police department visibly upset. He reported his girlfriend had taken explicit photos and videos of Cheatham with a child.
“He said that he had no idea it was going on. He said that he found the pictures and videos on her (Cheatham) Snapchat under a folder titled ‘my eyes only,’” Officer Chase Mobus wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit further stated the man met Cheatham online and moved her into his house from Oklahoma City.
The phone was placed in airplane mode and placed into evidence.
Cheatham was arrested, and a bond amount of $75,000 was set.
Cheatham is still in the Payne County Jail.
