The Stillwater Police Department was dispatched Wednesday evening for a collision at West Sixth Avenue and Lincoln Street.
Lt. David Duncan said a pedestrian was struck by a driver going eastbound.
The collision had the road in both directions shut down, causing SPD to make a Facebook post regarding the collision.
"Please avoid the area as the highway is shutdown in both directions. Traffic is being diverted at Blakely and Monroe," the post said.
The identity or any identifying factors of the victim are unknown at this time.
The victim was flown to OU Medical with head and external injuries.
According to Duncan, this is still an ongoing investigation.
The scene has been cleared and the roadway is back open as of 7:18 p.m.
