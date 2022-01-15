The Stillwater Police Department was dispatched Saturday morning to the 500 block of E. Virginia Ave. in reference to a body found under the bridge. 

The Stillwater Police Department investigated a found body Saturday morning in the area of Virginia Avenue and Perkins Road. 

Lt. Kyle Bruce, SPD Public Information Officer, said the man found has been identified as a Stillwater resident who was not homeless.

People in the community had expressed concern that was the case. In response, SPD issued a statement on Facebook saying: 

"During times of extreme cold weather our officers make it a priority to contact individuals who do not have a safe warm place to stay. We work with our community partners to find the individuals shelter from the cold weather."

No other information regarding the man's identity was released.

The cause of death will need to be determined by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner and the identity of the man found wasn't released. 

"Witnesses said they located the male just prior to notifying SPD. They were unable to provide any further information about how long the male may have been under the bridge," Bruce said in a press release.

The Criminal Investigation Division and Oklahoma State Medical Examiner responded to the scene to investigate. 

Although Bruce said the death doesn't seem suspicious, the investigation is ongoing. 

A Stillwater officer takes down caution tape Saturday at the bridge on Virginia Avenue.

