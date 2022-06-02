Jackson Holliday is the 2021-22 Gatorade Oklahoma Baseball Player of the Year.
Gatorade announced its state baseball awards Friday morning, and Holliday, Stillwater High's senior shortstop, is following in the footsteps of his father. Former MLB standout Matt Holliday, now a volunteer assistant coach for the Oklahoma State baseball team, represented Stillwater as the 1997-98 Gatorade Oklahoma Baseball Player of the Year.
The award highlights the country's top high school athletes for "athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character," according to its website.
Jackson's successful career with the Pioneers has opened up two doors for the future. An OSU commit, he is weighing his options between going pro or playing for his uncle and father as a Cowboy. MLB.com lists Holliday – a 6-foot-1, 175-pound shortstop who bats left-handed and throws right-handed – as the No. 3 prospect in the 2022 MLB Draft.
His senior statistics show why MLB scouts have noticed him. With 89 hits, he broke J.T. Realmuto's national single-season record.
Through 40 games, Holliday had a batting average of .685, racked up 49 RBIs and led the Pioneers with 17 home runs.
Holliday's 89 hits included 29 doubles and six triples.
The Pioneers also relied on Holliday's defense. He had a fielding percentage of .980, committing only three errors all season.
Holliday's Gatorade Player of the Year award follows a line of other honors, including 2022 Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Player of the Year distinction and selection for the Perfect Game All-American Classic in 2021.
The Gatorade Oklahoma award makes Jackson a finalist for the national honor. Recent national Gatorade Baseball Players of the Year include Chicago White Sox pitcher Jared Kelley, Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and San Diego Padres pitcher Ryan Weathers.
Jackson's honor marks the second straight year for Stillwater to have a Gatorade Oklahoma Player of the Year in any sport. Stillwater graduate and Baylor cornerback Tevin Williams was named the Gatorade Oklahoma Boys Track & Field Player of the Year in 2021.
