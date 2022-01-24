Multiple Stillwater High swimmers received 2022 Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference awards.
The Pioneer girls were distinguished as the overall second-place team, and the Pioneer boys were tabbed as the eighth-place team.
Sophomore Avery Littlefield garnered the highest honor of any Pioneer. She was recognized as the High School Female Swimmer of the Year. Additionally, the Pioneer girls collected accolades in several individual categories.
Littlefield earned first-place honors in the women’s 200 individual medley and the women’s 100 breaststroke. Senior Taylor Kirkpatrick placed second in the women’s 200 freestyle.
Two groups of Pioneer girls placed in the relays. Littlefield, sophomore Mazie Finch, sophomore Gwendolyn Mendez and senior Miriam Finch were second place in the women’s 200 medley relay. Kirkpatrick, Littlefield, Mendez and Miriam Finch teamed up to place second in the women’s 400 freestyle relay.
