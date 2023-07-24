Stonecloud will host Christmas in July to benefit the nonprofit Wings of Hope on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
All day, Stonecloud will be hosting a toy drive dedicated to Wings of Hope. Anyone 21 years and up can receive a free 0.5L pour of a core beer if they bring a new toy for the toy drive. Stonecloud will have special Christmas stouts on draft available for the event.
The first event is holiday pictures with the Grinch and Santa Claus starting at 2:30 p.m. From 4-7 p.m., a local vendor market will take place on Stonecloud’s back patio.
Beginning at 5 p.m., Sabor Daflores – a local Venezuelan food pop-up – will be at Stonecloud. Sabor Daflores will have pan de jamon, a traditional Venezuelan holiday bread filled with ham and olives, for purchase on the back patio.
Also beginning at 5 p.m., Good Little Eater – a local restaurant and catering business – will provide a holiday-themed takeout menu until the food is sold out. The company encourages the community to grab a meal and take it over to Stonecloud to enjoy the holiday festivities.
The Good Little Eater takeout menu includes selections from a turkey dinner platter with sautéed zucchini and squash, stuffing, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce; grilled peach salad; a galette (a tart with roasted veggies, caramelized onions and cheese); pumpkin or bourbon chocolate walnut pie; cookies; and fudge brownies.
At any time, carolers will stop by the taproom to spread holiday cheer through their Christmas tunes. The taproom will host an ugly sweater contest throughout the day and those who partake in the challenge will earn a surprise.
