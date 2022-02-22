Kendra Kilpatrick has supported the four seniors on the Stillwater High girls’ basketball team since their earliest days of competing in Pioneer Fieldhouse.
In 13 years as either an assistant coach or head coach for the Lady Pioneers, Kilpatrick has watched the girls’ athletic careers take flight. She knew Jenna Brunker and Mackenzie Martin when they were in middle school, and Chrissen Harland and Jayden Mason joined the group when they moved to Stillwater in their early high school years.
This senior class has provided steadfast encouragement for Kilpatrick, too, uplifting her through celebratory moments and difficult days. During their sophomore season, they could share Kilpatrick’s joy as she was pregnant with her son, Kendall. The next year, they rallied around her as she dealt with breast cancer, and they’ve done the same for her this year as her fight against the disease continues.
As No. 9 Stillwater prepares to start the postseason against No. 8 Booker T. Washington in a regional game Friday, Kilpatrick keeps sight of everything the Lady Pioneers have done to stand by her. Her gratitude extends not only to the senior class, but also to the entire team.
“They want to do anything they can to support me, and I appreciate that so much,” Kilpatrick said. “I think it just shows how much of a family we really are because they understand that my struggle is bigger than basketball and that my health has to come first, and it’s not fair to them, but they get it and they support me no matter what.”
The Lady Pioneers’ love for their coach is visible when they step onto the court. This season, they requested to replace their usual team sneakers with pink shoes to honor her. They sport warmup shirts featuring the phrase “Faith over Fear,” Kilpatrick’s motto. Sometimes, Kilpatrick has to miss practice if she isn’t feeling well, and every time that happens, someone on the team sends her a text message to make sure she’s OK.
Because the seniors have played for her since her initial diagnosis, Kilpatrick’s bond with this class is especially strong.
“They’ve stuck with me,” Kilpatrick said. “I think I’ve developed a relationship with that group, because of that, that will not match any other group that I’ve ever coached just because of the circumstances.”
As the season progressed, their tight-knit nature translated to the court, particularly during an 82-52 victory at Deer Creek to cap the regular season. Seniors Harland and Mason, along with freshman guard Janiyah Williams, accounted for most of Stillwater’s scoring, while Brunker and Martin also found their niches.
When Brunker enters the game off the bench, Kilpatrick can always expect two major contributions from her: shooting 3-pointers and taking charges. Even when Brunker was unsure if she was back to her typical form after recovering from an ankle injury, she needed only a couple of minutes on the court before bracing herself for a charge against Deer Creek.
Defensive pressure and tenacious rebounding are staples of Martin’s game. Kilpatrick has helped the Lady Pioneers (11-12) realize scoring is one of many ways to impact a team, and they’re growing in other categories. With the seniors’ leadership, younger Lady Pioneers such as Jacey Crawford, Ceazia McFadden and Aspen Clarkson have also gained comfort in the lineup.
“I think that’s a big reason why we’ve been playing better is because those girls have just started embracing those roles and taking pride in it,” Kilpatrick said.
Kilpatrick said she expects her team to carry this energy into the matchup against Booker T. Washington (11-12), which starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Bixby. If Stillwater wins, then a matchup with the top-ranked Spartans could await them in the next round.
Regardless of the postseason outcome, the basketball journey continues for two of Stillwater’s seniors, which could ease some of the playoff pressure, Kilpatrick said. Harland signed to play for Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, while Mason chose Southwestern Christian University in Bethany.
All four seniors are still receiving guidance from Kilpatrick as their high school careers wind down. She was a steady presence for them during their early days on the court, and now, she strives to set an example more meaningful than anything she has taught them in the gym or in the classroom.
“I hope that these girls are learning every day, ‘You have to come out and fight,’” Kilpatrick said. “‘You can’t quit.’ I’ve been battling this for almost two years now, constantly, and hopefully they look at me and they see that, and they see, ‘Hey, she’s doing everything that she can.’ And I’m not quitting … that’s what I’m hoping they’re getting out of it.”
