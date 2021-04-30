By Ashlynd Huffman
An expert witness in the Christopher Tucker manslaughter trial was called a “professional witness” by Assistant District Attorney Kevin Etherington.
Janine Arvizu testified for the defense in Tucker’s trial and brought up several issues with his blood alcohol test, something that she has done in several other DUI trials.
She testified that the blood kit wasn’t stored properly, which caused the rubber seals to not work properly. She also questioned if the tool used to test the blood was calibrated correctly, among other things.
According to a news article by Grant Parpan from Riverhead News-Review, “Janine Arvizu, a self-employed lab quality auditor from New Mexico who frequently appears as a consultant for attorneys in DWI cases, appeared as the second and final defense witness, testifying to discrepancies she found in lab reports related to a blood test included in the case file.”
Another article from CBS 11 News by Jennifer Lindgren said, “She implied that the temperature at which the specimen was stored on Dec. 8, 2012, until Dec. 10, 2012, may not have been the proper temperature. Arvizu questions the validity of the process, including whether the calibration of the gas chromatograph was correct, and the ethanol in the sample was expired.”
