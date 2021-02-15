Two Payne County residents were involved in a one-vehicle wreck Sunday in Elk City.
Suede Hamel, 18, of Stillwater was driving a 2008 White Ford F250. In the vehicle with Hamel was 20-year-old Ethan Deer, of Perkins.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Report said Hamel was driving eastbound on Interstate-40, near the 40 mile marker.
Hamel lost control of the vehicle, struck the guardrail and rolled two-and-a-half times down an embankment. The vehicle went through a chainlink fence before landing on its top.
Deer and Hamel were both transported by Elk City EMS to Great Plains Regional Medical Center.
Hamel was then transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in stable condition with a head injury.
Deer was treated and released.
Hamel’s driving condition was listed as apparently normal.
The OHP report listed the cause of the collision as “too fast for snowy road conditions.”
