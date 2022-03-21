A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Rose Road (Highway 108) and McElroy Road injured a 16-year-old boy from Crescent and a 15-year-old girl from Morrison.
The injured teens were both in a 2016 Hyundai Elantra.
According to the Department of Public Safety Report, the 16-year-old was driving the Elantra eastbound on McElroy. The second vehicle, a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Cade Barton, 32, of Glencoe, was northbound on OK-108.
The report said the 16-year-old failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the Tahoe. The driver of the Elantra was pinned for approximately 25 minutes.
The driver sustained external trunk, internal trunk, and head injuries and was transported to Stillwater Medical in fair condition.
AirEvac transported the passenger to OU Medical Center. She was admitted in critical condition with external trunk, internal trunk, head, and leg injuries.
