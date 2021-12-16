The United Way of Payne County announced Thursday that its annual campaign has reached the agency’s $950,000 fundraising goal.
“This year’s campaign will help more lives than ever before,” Executive Director Ruth Cavins said. “A big ‘Thank You’ to everyone who made a donation or ran a campaign at their business or workplace. We also are thankful for our amazing board members and their tireless efforts to support the campaign.”
The campaign received strong support in a combination individual gifts, community fundraisers and corporate donations on the way to reaching its goal.
During four months of fundraising, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater Medical Center, Payne County Bank, Simmons Bank and BancFirst together raised half the campaign goal, United Way said in its announcement.
Cavins said United Way helps more than 25,000 Payne County residents by distributing funding to 22 local nonprofit organizations that provide free or reduced-fee services focused on health, education and alleviating poverty throughout Payne County.
The funding needs of United Way’s 22 partner agencies determine the campaign goal. And those needs continue to grow as the demands placed on the agencies grow.
Reaching goal means all agency requests can be met in full.
"Our partner agencies apply for funding annually, and each year we see an increase in the overall total requested,” Cavins said in an email to the News Press. “Some of this is due to inflation resulting in higher operating expenses. Some of this is due to increased community need for services. Especially in the last 18 months, COVID has caused extenuating circumstances for many of our Payne County neighbors placing them in a position of seeking services they've never needed before."
Because United Way supports organizations that provide service throughout Payne County, campaigns in Perkins, Cushing and at Oklahoma State University play a big part in meeting those needs.
The proceeds from more than 2,800 separate donations across Stillwater, Perkins, Cushing, Glencoe, Yale and Ripley will help the estimated one in three county residents who receive assistance from a United Way agency in an average year.
Some of those campaigns are still going and can continue through the end of the year, Marketing Director Jacob Redway said.
People who wanted to make a donation but haven’t done so, still can.
Everything above the campaign goal is distributed to partner agencies in the form of special grants.
“Our community really responded to the challenge,” Campaign Chair Chris Ormsbee said. “We called on the community to help, and so many of you answered with generosity.”
More than 320 Leaders Society givers, or donors who contribute $500 or more, raised 48% of the campaign’s goal, according to the agency. That raises hopes for the coming year, which will be a milestone.
“Next year will be the 70th anniversary campaign for United Way,” Ormsbee said. “With the great success we saw this year, we hope to make next year’s campaign bigger and better than ever.”
