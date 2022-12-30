Stillwater offers multiple opportunities to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and get involved in community service this year. Here's a list of events to note.
The Commemoration
A special event remembering the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Stillwater Community Center. Stillwater Community United and its member organizations welcome the public to join them.
With the theme “Forgetting Not Our Past in Hopes of Our Future,” the event includes speakers such as a member of Washington school’s 1956 final graduating class and a local historian looking to the future of the historic school building on 12th Street in Stillwater.
This theme was also the motto for the historic Washington school, which was closed when public education in Stillwater was desegregated.
Local choirs will provide music and refreshments will be served.
MLK Day Events
Unity March
Stillwater Community United will hold their annual unity march at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16. The march will leave from Southern Woods Park and end at the OSU Spears School of Business, where additional activities are planned by OSU.
Participants are welcome to march the entire route or join the march anywhere along the path.
Partner organizations include: Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Stillwater Police Department, Visit Stillwater, OSU's Division of Institutional Diversity, and the Stillwater Public Library.
The other events listed are connected with Oklahoma State University, but are community service opportunities and events open to the public.
Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity will celebrate MLK Day from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16. The event is free and hosted by OSU’s MLK Jr. Celebration Committee, comprised of the Division of Student Affairs and the Division of Institutional Diversity at OSU.
The event provides an opportunity for local residents to serve for Habitat of Humanity. It includes physical labor, so be prepared by dressing for the weather that day (e.g. warm clothes), clothing that you don’t mind getting dirty and closed-toed shoes.
Sign up for the event at studentaffairs.okstate.edu or call 405-744-6775.
Family Resource Center
The Family Resource Center is holding an MLK Day Community Service event from 8:30-10:30 a.m on Monday, Jan. 16. Volunteers can sort laundry detergent and assemble T-shirt dog toys.
Admission is free, and you can sign up for the event at studentaffairs.okstate.edu or call 405-744-6775.
Payne County Youth Services
The Student Affairs at OSU encourages everyone to bring a pair of new shoes to the MLK Day March on campus at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16. The shoes will be donated to those in need at PCYS.
All sizes are appreciated, but the greatest need is for adult shoe sizes (8-10) for ages 12-17.
For more information, contact Dr. Elizabeth Carter-Cyr, Assistant Director of Residential Life, at 405-744-6539 or Student Activities Officer Haley Boevers at 405-744-5145.
2023 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Events at OSU
The annual MLK Day March will be held on campus to celebrate the life and memory of Martin Luther King, Jr. The march will start at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 at the Spears School of Business.
OSU student Brittanie Cannon will perform a pre-march vocal solo to start the event. The march will end by 3 p.m. at the steps of the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts, with a student keynote address by OSU student Tré Smith.
For more information, call 405-744-6775.
An Evening with Jay Ellis
OSU will host an event featuring Jay Ellis at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 in the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts. Inside OSU’s Meghan Robinson will host a Q&A with the LA-based actor, writer, director and producer. Ellis will share his story of how the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. influenced his career. Seating is general admission and the event is free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.