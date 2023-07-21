The Oklahoma Senate and House overwhelmingly passed an amended NIL law earlier this year, but federal legislation may soon override at least one of Senate Bill 840’s stipulations.
U.S. Senators Jerry Moran, R-KS, Richard Blumental, D-CT, and Cory Booker, D-NJ on Thursday announced a discussion draft of legislation they say would reform college athletics and prioritize athletes’ health, education and economic rights.
It’s called the College Athletes Protection & Compensation Act, and it would set national standards for NIL, establish a Medical Trust Fund to provide care to injured athletes and prioritize their education.
No federal NIL bill has made it out of committee, but the senators said they believe this will be the first to make it through a vote in the Senate.
“This bipartisan framework is a milestone step forward for college athletes – protecting sports heroes whose blood, sweat and sacrifice drive a multibillion dollar industry,” Blumenthal said. “They need a level playing field with guarantees of economic opportunities, educational outcomes, and essential health care. For far too long the NCAA and powerful special interests have held sway, putting athletes second to dollars.”
The legislation would most affect Oklahoma through the formation of the proposed College Athletics Corporation, a central oversight entity that would set, administer and enforce rules and standards to protect athletes who enter into endorsement contracts. Athletes would be allowed to have representatives assisting them with contracts, finances, marketing and brand management, but the representatives would need to be CAC-certified.
This is in direct contrast to Senate Bill 840, which allows any individual to professionally represent athletes.
However, the College Athletes Protection & Compensation Act would expand on Senate Bill 840’s protections by prohibiting schools from punishing athletes for receiving food, rent, medical expenses, insurance, tuition, fees, books and transportation from a third party.
Schools and the proposed Medical Trust Fund would cover the out-of-pocket expenses for injuries and other long-term conditions resulting from athletes’ participation in sports.
A news release said the College Athletes Protection & Compensation Act would also:
• Require institutions to continue offering athletes the aid covering tuition, books and other fees until they graduate – even if they suffer a career-ending injury and are cut from the team.
• Establish health, wellness and safety standards to protect college athletes from serious injury, mistreatment, abuse and death. These standards would focus on conditions such as cardiac health, traumatic brain injuries, illegal performance enhancers and substance abuse, mental health, overuse injuries, heat-related illnesses, sexual assault, sexual harassment and interpersonal violence.
• Require schools to report revenues and expenditures of each athletics program, the average number of hours college athletes spent on college athletic events and academic outcomes and majors for college athletes.
• Require athletes to take financial literacy and lifestyle development courses where they would be taught personal budgeting, debt, credit, interest rates, contracts, tax liability and other issues relating to their endorsements and income.
• Require the NCAA to provide men and women college athletes access to the same facilities and services during tournaments. This became a hot topic during the 2021 basketball tournaments when athletes shared photos that compared the accommodations provided to the men in Indianapolis and the women in San Antonio.
• An athlete could declare for a draft and retain their eligibility if they went undrafted.
