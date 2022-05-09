The eastbound lanes of the Cimarron Turnpike were closed for more than 10 hours Monday at mile marker 48, the access point for State Highway 99 near Hallett and Jennings, after a tractor trailer struck the toll gate and blocked both lanes.
The payment lanes and toll lanes remained closed until repairs could be made to the toll gate, according to an Oklahoma Department of Public Safety notification. The Pike Pass lane was the only lane open for much of the day.
The wreck occurred at 8:25 a.m. and all lanes of the roadway were reopened at 6:40 p.m.
Information on injuries and the cause of the wreck was not released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.